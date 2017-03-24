Breakfast Briefing, 3.24.2017: Twitter teases Tweetdeck on steroids

Twitter is surveying users about what they'd like to see in a paid-for version of TweetDeck.

Twitter teases Tweetdeck on steroids

The social network is asking users what enhancements they want in a souped-up, paid version of Tweetdeck for super-users such as brands and media companies, according to several reports. The bulked-up edition of Twitter could include analytics, breaking news alerts, and information on what users are tweeting about, according to The Verge.

Scoop: Twitter is developing an 'advanced TweetDeck' that would be available for monthly subscription fee & feature a range of new features: pic.twitter.com/MlKw8xZlVS — Andrew Tavani (@andrewtavani) March 23, 2017



Google still hasn’t fixed YouTube ad issues

Top-tier marketers in Europe and Asia are still seeing their ads appear on YouTube next to extremist content, according to Bloomberg. Earlier this week, AT&T and Johnson & Johnson said they will stop running ads on the platform, despite Google’s pledge to crack down on ads appearing next to extremist content, such as anti-semitic or pro-terrorist videos.



Samsung apologizes for scandals

Kwon Oh-hyun, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, apologized to shareholders early Friday for the company’s involvement in a corruption scandal involving South Korea’s president, according to Bloomberg. The company’s top executive and heir apparent, Jay Lee, is still being held by authorities, for his alleged role in the scandal.



All eyes on the healthcare vote

Dominating Friday morning’s news cycle: the House of Representatives is set to vote on the American Health Care Act, known in some circles as "Trumpcare," after the president issued an ultimatum to legislators in his own party late Thursday. The White House told lawmakers it is finished negotiating the bill, and if they don’t pass it, they’re stuck with the Affordable Care Act.



New this morning from PRWeek

Trek Bicycle has a new AOR. The company hired M Booth after an agency search involving 12 firms. Taco Bell introduced fans to a new menu item with a speakeasy. Campaign: How one digital agency is recruiting summer interns with a chatbot.



