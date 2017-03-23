9 brands get in on the National Puppy Day cuteness

Added 41 minutes ago by Alison Kanski , Be the first to comment

Not just pet and animal brands are getting in on the fuzziness. Sports teams, government agencies, and even the country of Canada are all posting their best puppy content and asking people to share their puppy pictures.

Blog

Thursday is National Puppy Day and it’s giving brands of all kinds the opportunity to get in on the cuteness.

Naturally, pet brands have an easy connection to #NationalPuppyDay. One brand, PetSmart, is giving away a year’s worth of dog food and transforming photos of customers’ pups into drawings to celebrate.

Animal rights organizations also had their say for puppy -- and dog -- adoptions.

But it’s not just pet and animal brands getting in on the fuzziness. Sports teams, government agencies, and even the country of Canada are all posting their best puppy content and asking people to share their puppy pictures.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now