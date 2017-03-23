9 brands get in on the National Puppy Day cuteness

Thursday is National Puppy Day and it’s giving brands of all kinds the opportunity to get in on the cuteness.
Naturally, pet brands have an easy connection to #NationalPuppyDay. One brand, PetSmart, is giving away a year’s worth of dog food and transforming photos of customers’ pups into drawings to celebrate.
We could all use a good dose of pet therapy. They heal us. They unify us. They inspire us. Happy #NationalPuppyDay! Let’s Celebrate???? pic.twitter.com/4ghq0w2D1J— Purina (@Purina) March 23, 2017
Animal rights organizations also had their say for puppy -- and dog -- adoptions.
Please never buy puppies from pet stores or breeders & always adopt from shelters ?? #NationalPuppyDay pic.twitter.com/V5oIoZLglR— PETA (@peta) March 23, 2017
Meet our Pet of the Week, Juice! https://t.co/K6cUsgsqpw Please retweet! #adoptASPCA #NationalPuppyDay pic.twitter.com/OxQhgnAmfC— ASPCA (@ASPCA) March 23, 2017
But it’s not just pet and animal brands getting in on the fuzziness. Sports teams, government agencies, and even the country of Canada are all posting their best puppy content and asking people to share their puppy pictures.
Happy #NationalPuppyDay! We're celebrating thanks to our friends at PSPCA and Saved Me Rescue. https://t.co/yb2QpmC54T— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 23, 2017
Happy #NationalPuppyDay, Wolves Nation!— Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) March 23, 2017
Let's see your #TimberPuppies ???? pic.twitter.com/aT58NhqYgP
From: #ArmyTeam ????— GoArmy (@GoArmy) March 23, 2017
To: You
Happy #NationalPuppyDay ??https://t.co/claZd5hiSz pic.twitter.com/LvDBcBMqbz
Only the most skilled puppies become military working dogs. Find out how these ?? are bred @JBSA_Official to be the best. #NationalPuppyDay pic.twitter.com/ICawHlvgoi— U.S. Dept of Defense (@DeptofDefense) March 23, 2017
High five for #NationalPuppyDay! Share photos of your little companions! Extra points for Newfoundland dogs and other ???? breeds #Canada150 pic.twitter.com/NMyKJjvLz7— Canada (@Canada) March 23, 2017