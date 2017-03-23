WE Communications names Dawn Beauparlant chief client officer

SEATTLE: WE Communications has named Dawn Beauparlant chief client officer in addition to her duties as head of technology.

As chief client officer, Beauparlant will have a global remit overseeing the "design, development, and approach" of the client experience across sectors. She will also foster current relationships with key clients.

"At the end of the day, this notion of the collective client experience is about whether we can knock it out of the park for our clients," Beauparlant said. "There’s a structural orchestration capability piece [of] making sure we’re absolutely attuned to the clients’ needs. Another part of the equation is: how does it feel to work with us?"

In this newly created role, she reports to WE CEO Melissa Waggener Zorkin. Her duties as head of technology continue to roll up to Kass Sells, president of North America. Beauparlant said there were no positions with a similar remit before.

Beauparlant serves on the executive leadership team alongside Alan VanderMolen, president of international; Pam Edstrom, partner and co-founder; CFO Corey Kalbfleisch; COO Jennifer Foster; Sells; and Waggener Zorkin.

Beauparlant currently oversees the Microsoft and Honeywell accounts, which are some of WE’s biggest pieces of business today. She’s been head of technology for three years and has been with the agency for more than 15 years, a statement said.

In a bid to grow its APAC business, WE recently acquired WATATAWA, a corporate and financial affairs firm based in Singapore, and Red Bridge Communications, an integrated agency out of Shanghai. The agency also acquired Buchan Consulting in Australia and was in talks to acquire Threepipe in London.

Earlier this year, the agency scooped up Porter Novelli’s Matthew Ashworth to head up its Seattle office, home to almost 200 staffers.

"As you grow, it’s easy to let things dissipate a bit," Beauparlant said. "The smart thing about the agency in creating this role is saying, ‘As we grow, this will be a key design point.’"

WE reported 4.2% in growth on a constant currency basis for 2016, with big gains made in North America (5% growth). Technology, consumer, social, and digital posted 20% growth.