Trek Bicycle brings on M Booth as PR AOR to promote rider safety message

WATERLOO, WI: Trek Bicycle has brought on M Booth as PR AOR to help with a rider safety initiative.

The work will be focused on the U.S. market. The company started its search process in mid-October, interviewing 12 firms. That group was narrowed down to several firms who were sent an RFP in November. Trek made its final decision in mid-January.

M Booth is responsible for the company’s earned media, social media, events, and thought leadership efforts.

The firm’s main focus will be aiding Trek to promote its rider safety campaign, The ABCs of Awareness, which was launched in the fall with retailers. Trek aims to cut the number of cycling deaths on the road in half by 2020.

Research on the campaign’s website shows that cyclists drastically overestimate the distance at which they are detectable by motorists. Unless cyclists are actively doing something to increase their detectability, they may not be seen at all. Trek advises people on the steps they can take to stand out.

"We know that cycling has many benefits, but the number one barrier to getting people on bicycles is concerns about safety on the road," said Michael Browne, Trek’s marketing director. "M Booth is helping us spread our message to an audience that is larger than the existing cycling audience."

M Booth has started to pull together some retailer and media facing events that will take place in May.

M Booth SVP of consumer branding Rich Goldblatt and senior account supervisor Rachel Grady are leading a team of four on the account.

"Trek fits neatly in the agency’s sweet spot around consumer branding, fitness, and thought leadership," said Goldblatt. "Cycling safety is an important issue that resonates with many people today."

Budget information was not disclosed. There is no incumbent on the account.

Trek decided to bring on a PR AOR because of the potential it sees with this safety message, said Browne. "We have a strong command of endemic PR," he added, "great relationships with media, and anything related to cycling we can get attention for and get stories out there. But the non-endemic stuff is not in our wheelhouse."

Browne added that Trek specifically selected M Booth because of its experience in the fitness and creative fields. During the pitch process, the firm showed "incentive and initiative," he said.