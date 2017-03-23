Mercury elevates six MDs to partner

Six MDs in California, New York, and Washington, D.C., have been named partner at the firm.

The people elevated to partners are Tracy Arnold, Paul Bauer, John Gallagher, Glenn Gritzner, John Lonergan, and Duncan McFetridge. They were named partners on March 15. The partners will join the partnership team, which runs the firm and is led by CEO Kieran Mahoney.

"We’ve never had more than two partners named at once," Mahoney said. "We’re naming that many now because that many earned it simultaneously. We’re very much driven by the metrics and they earned it."

Arnold was previously an MD in Mercury’s Sacramento office; she has been with the agency since 2009. Earlier in her career, Arnold worked as director of jobs and economic growth in the office of Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. She also spent time with the California Commission for Jobs and Economic Growth and the Washington State China Relations Council.

Bauer was also MD in the Sacramento office, first joining the firm in 2010 as principal lobbyist in Sacramento.

Gallagher has worked as MD in New York for more than four years. Prior to that, he was SVP at Tishman Construction, first deputy press secretary to the Mayor of the City of New York, and VP of communications for the Lower Manhattan Development Corporation.

Gritzner has headed up Mercury’s Los Angeles office as MD since 2009. He joined the firm from Schouten & Nelissen, an education management company. He also worked with the Los Angeles Unified School District and the Southern California Transportation and Land Use Coalition.

Lonergan has been MD in Mercury’s Washington, D.C., office for five years. He has also worked on the presidential campaign for former New York Governor George Pataki and with the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

McFetridge joined Mercury Sacramento in 2013 as MD; in that capacity he helps lead government relations on the West Coast. Most of his career has been in politics, working as legislative assistant to several California lawmakers and as legislative and policy director for the California State Treasurer's Office.

"What’s interesting about this group, to a greater extent than in the past, many of them have been with the firm for years as opposed to coming in with an obvious political background getting a partnership quickly," Mahoney said. "They’ve worked here for years and built experience here."