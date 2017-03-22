Met Police and other bodies lead comms operation after Westminster 'terror' attack in London

Added 16 hours ago by Ian Griggs , Be the first to comment

The Metropolitan Police comms operation moved into high-alert mode on Wednesday afternoon during what the force described as a terrorist attack on Westminster and the Houses of Parliament.

Photo ©Lukesteele4 via Twitter
Photo ©Lukesteele4 via Twitter

Meanwhile, PR and public affairs agencies nearby have been reacting to the news by emphasising that their teams are safe and expressing their horror at the events.

Initial media reports were that a car had driven across Westminster Bridge and injured up to five people before striking the railings outside the Houses of Parliament.

Further reports suggested that the driver of the car had then entered the gates of the Palace of Westminster and stabbed a police officer before being shot by armed police as he approached a second officer while still holding a knife. At the time of writing, it's been confirmed that at least one woman has died and a number of others are critically injured.

The Met sent its first tweet out shortly before 3pm.



It then followed up with a second tweet, giving more detail.


An hour later, the Met issued a further tweet, urging the public to remain calm in the face of the attack.


...before confirming that it was treating the attack as a terorist incident.


Police then called on the public to show restraint if they had captured images or footage of the incident and to pass any material to them for analysis.


Other agencies, such as TfL and London Ambulance, also used Twitter to alert the public to the unfolding situation.

TfL quickly advised drivers and public transport users to avoid the area.



And London Ambulance also used Twitter to urge the public and media not to stretch its resporces unnecessarily.



As the incident unfolded, the Palace of Westminster and other Parliamentary buildings went into lockdown, with nobody allowed in or out.

A Westminster source, on lockdown with his colleagues, told PRWeek: "We're watching it happen on the news in our office. We're all concerned about our colleagues and what's going on. We're all getting lots of messages from our friends and family and I've been on Facebook to reassure them all. I'm not sure what time we're going to be able to get out."

Meanwhile, the PR industry reacted to news of the incident, with some tweeting to say their teams were safe.

 


There was also a warm offer to provide shelter for those caught up in the events at Westminster.





 

