Met Police and other bodies lead comms operation after Westminster 'terror' attack in London

Further reports suggested that the driver of the car had then entered the gates of the Palace of Westminster and stabbed a police officer before being shot by armed police as he approached a second officer while still holding a knife. At the time of writing, it's been confirmed that at least one woman has died and a number of others are critically injured.

Initial media reports were that a car had driven across Westminster Bridge and injured up to five people before striking the railings outside the Houses of Parliament.

Meanwhile, PR and public affairs agencies nearby have been reacting to the news by emphasising that their teams are safe and expressing their horror at the events.

We were called at approx 2:40pm to reports of an incident at #Westminster Bridge. Being treated as a firearms incident - police on scene

We are aware of reports of an incident at #Westminster . We will put more information out as soon as we can

#Westminster: We thank the public for their assistance & urge people to remain calm, be alert & vigilant. Follow @metpoliceuk for more info — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 22, 2017

Incident in #Westminster: We are treating this as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 22, 2017

Please use common sense and restraint in circulating pictures and videos of those that have been injured during the incident in #Westminster — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 22, 2017

All approaches are CLOSED at Parliament Sq, due to a police incident. @metpoliceuk @Ldn_Ambulance @LondonFire @LDNairamb on scene. Cont'd. — TfL Traffic News (@TfLTrafficNews) March 22, 2017

Westminster station is closed due to a Police investigation — TfL Travel Alerts (@TfLTravelAlerts) March 22, 2017

As we continue to respond to the incident in #Westminster please only call for an ambulance in a genuine emergency. — London Ambulance (@Ldn_Ambulance) March 22, 2017

Our latest statement on #Westminster, published at 3:40pm, is available on our website: https://t.co/I7fzygqVMo — London Ambulance (@Ldn_Ambulance) March 22, 2017

Everyone is safe at Connect. Some of our team were at Parliament but are now safe and away from the buildings. — Andy Sawford (@andy_sawford) March 22, 2017

The FTI PA team is fine - thank you everyone for asking. Terrible times - and sounds like well done to brave police — Alex Deane (@ajcdeane) March 22, 2017

Relieved to say all @intereluk staff are safe but 2 are still in lockdown. Our thoughts are with all those affected. Terrible day. — George McGregor (@GeorgeMcGregor) March 22, 2017

If you are caught up in Westminster chaos and need somewhere safe to go, get in touch, we are in 4 millbank and happy to provide shelter — iNHouseComms (@iNHouseComms) March 22, 2017

As the incident unfolded, the Palace of Westminster and other Parliamentary buildings went into lockdown, with nobody allowed in or out.A Westminster source, on lockdown with his colleagues, told PRWeek: "We're watching it happen on the news in our office. We're all concerned about our colleagues and what's going on. We're all getting lots of messages from our friends and family and I've been on Facebook to reassure them all. I'm not sure what time we're going to be able to get out."