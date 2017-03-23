P&G exec who led Always #LikeAGirl campaign moves to comms leadership role at Novartis

Added 1 hour ago by Sam Burne James , Be the first to comment

P&G's Mark Chakravarty has joined pharma giant Novartis in a senior role, PRWeek has learned.

News
Novartis' products include antimalarial medication (©Mark Tuschman for Novartis AG)
Novartis' products include antimalarial medication (©Mark Tuschman for Novartis AG)

According to his LinkedIn profile, he had been the Singapore-based comms leader for P&G's global baby, feminine and family care products - which include Always, Pampers and Tampax - since August 2013.

Chakravarty first joined the company in 1999, and his LinkedIn profile also states that he led the #LikeAGirl campaign for feminine care brand Always, which was much lauded by the Cannes Lions, PRWeek award schemes, members of the PRWeek Global Power Book and elsewhere. 

He arrived at Novartis last month as head of pharma of communications and patient relations, the company confirmed.

Chakravarty will work under group head of comms Michael Willi, wh joined the firm from the bank UBS in 2014.

Based in Switzerland, Novartis is one of the largest health and pharma firms in the world with around 118,000 full-time equivalent staff at the end of 2016, and registered net sales of $48.5bn (£40m) in the year.

Global agencies that Novartis has worked with recently include Havas Just and Ogilvy.

Click here to subscribe to PRWeek – you'll get essential breaking news, views & expert analysis; an exclusive UK Daily News email bulletin; industry-leading reports such as the Power Book, Global Agency Business Report, Best Campaigns & Best Places to Work; and a whole lot more.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now