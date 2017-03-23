P&G exec who led Always #LikeAGirl campaign moves to comms leadership role at Novartis

According to his LinkedIn profile, he had been the Singapore-based comms leader for P&G's global baby, feminine and family care products - which include Always, Pampers and Tampax - since August 2013.

Chakravarty first joined the company in 1999, and his LinkedIn profile also states that he led the #LikeAGirl campaign for feminine care brand Always, which was much lauded by the Cannes Lions, PRWeek award schemes, members of the PRWeek Global Power Book and elsewhere.

He arrived at Novartis last month as head of pharma of communications and patient relations, the company confirmed.

Chakravarty will work under group head of comms Michael Willi, wh joined the firm from the bank UBS in 2014.

Based in Switzerland, Novartis is one of the largest health and pharma firms in the world with around 118,000 full-time equivalent staff at the end of 2016, and registered net sales of $48.5bn (£40m) in the year.

Global agencies that Novartis has worked with recently include Havas Just and Ogilvy.

