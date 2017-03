Stake your claim to identify the next generation of PR superstars - deadline for nominations is April 19.

PRWeek is now accepting nominations for its 2017 40 Under 40 list, which celebrates the best young PR talent in North America.

The deadline for entries is April 19, and finalists will be announced on August 1.

On October 11, the 40 Under 40 champions will be toasted by PRWeek and over 300 guests at an awards ceremony at Edison Ballroom in New York City.

For more information and to see who was honored in 2016, click here.