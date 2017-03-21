UN Foundation marketing, comms chief Aaron Sherinian departs

He has worked at the organization since 2009.

WASHINGTON: United Nations Foundation chief communications and marketing officer Aaron Sherinian is exiting the organization after eight years.

Sherinian has decided to leave the organization and begin a new job on June 1, according to an internal memo obtained by PRWeek sent by U.N. Foundation President and CEO Kathy Calvin.

He is staying on-board until he begins in his new role, aiding his team with its goal of "thinking creatively about comms" at the U.N. Foundation. Sherinian’s successor at the foundation has not yet been named.

It was not immediately clear where Sherinian is going, but he told PRWeek the position will be based in Europe.

"My passion is global comms on issues that are related to some of the important issues of our time," he said. "I will be continuing that with [my new job at] a global organization."

Sherinian added that there has never been a better time to talk about global issues.

"People are reacting to forces that connect all of us," he said. "That is an opportunity moment for global comms."

Sherinian has led the foundation’s PR efforts, media relationships, strategic outreach, and online presence since 2009. He has worked on events such as the Social Good Summit, #GivingTuesday, Rio+Social, and the Momentum1000 global social media rally, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Sherinian has served as chief comms and marketing officer at the U.N. Foundation, a newly created role when he took it, in late 2014. He was previously VP of communications at the organization and executive director of communications and public affairs. As VP, he worked to bolster the group’s social media and expand collaboration with NGOs and corporations.

Before joining the U.N. Foundation, Sherinian was MD of public affairs at the Millennium Challenge Corporation. He has also served as a Foreign Service officer for the State Department and worked abroad in Ecuador, where he advised the ambassador on communications and led media relations for the U.S. Embassy.

Sherinian was recognized with an honorable mention for this year's PRWeek Award for Outstanding In-House Professional.