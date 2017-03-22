Hotwire chief Brendon Craigie exits firm

The agency did not immediately name a successor.

SAN FRANCISCO: Hotwire Group CEO Brendon Craigie is resigning to pursue other interests, the firm said Wednesday morning.

The agency has not named a successor. In the interim, Hotwire’s global leadership team comprised of Alex MacLaverty, Barbara Bates, Andy West, Adrian Talbot, and Heather Kernahan will lead the business, reporting to Enero Group CEO Matthew Melhuish.

Craigie will support the leadership transition in the coming months.

"After 16 years of service, [Craigie] has decided it’s time for him to move on from his role as Hotwire Group CEO, a decision which we both understand and support," Melhuish told PRWeek via email. "Hotwire has enjoyed many successes during [Craigie's] 16 year tenure; we thank him for his contributions in that time and wish him well in his future career."

Craigie was not immediately available for comment.

He became the firm’s CEO in 2011, the same year Hotwire launched its presence in the U.S. He has worked at Hotwire since 2001, when he joined as a senior account executive. In 2009, he became MD, international, and was named MD of the U.K. the next year.

Before joining Hotwire, Craigie was a senior account executive at Weber Shandwick.

Hotwire’s international team works in countries including the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and Australia. It also partners with firms Yellow Communications in the Netherlands and Belgium, Active in the Middle East, VIANEWS in Brazil, as well as other affiliate partners.

Hotwire’s 2015 revenue was nearly $23 million, down 9% from the previous year.

Hotwire is wholly owned by Enero Group, a boutique network of marketing and communications businesses that also includes BMF, CPR, Dark Blue Sea, Frank PR, Naked Communications, OB Media, Precinct, the Digital Edge, and the Leading Edge.

Last fall, Hotwire bought technology specialist shop Eastwick Communications in an effort to grow its presence in the U.S. and boost its position as a technology shop in North America. Hotwire also entered the Latin American market in September through a strategic partnership with Sao Paulo-based integrated firm Vianews. It also launched a global health tech practice last June.