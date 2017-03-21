Republica promotes Melissa Bartolini, Fredda Rodriguez to strategy positions

The Miami-based firm named Bartolini head of strategy and Rodriguez director of channel strategy.

MIAMI: Republica has promoted Melissa Bartolini to head of strategy and Fredda Rodriguez to director of channel strategy, effective immediately.

The newly created positions represent an effort by the marketing and comms agency, known for its multicultural focus, to bolster its brand strategy, media, and analytics practices.

Both Bartolini and Rodriguez joined Republica in August 2016, according to their LinkedIn accounts. The agency said it experienced double-digit growth last year, reaching $17 million, which it attributed to the country’s changing demographics and a demand for integrated services.

"The appointments come out of the incredible opportunities presented by the evolving multicultural proposition," said Anthony Bianco, GM and EVP. "As multicultural becomes mainstream, with [Bartolini’s] and [Rodriguez’s] expertise, we’re positioned to provide extraordinarily effective ROI comms solutions for clients."

Each is overseeing a team of about 15 people with three or four direct reports, he added. The agency has a headcount of 113 people.

Bartolini said she is responsible for making sure "that what’s in the hearts and minds of consumers applies to what our brand can offer, and that every discipline within Republica is working from the same strategic platform."

Rodriguez said her job is to identify which channels should be used to reach a specific audience.

Prior to joining Republica, Bartolini was most recently director of account planning at Razorfish, overseeing consumer and brand insight development for clients such as AT&T and Carnival Cruise Lines.

Rodriguez most recently worked at Omnicom Media Group as a digital account director, working on media strategies for Intel, Cisco, and other clients.

"I have kind of a hybrid background, having come from highly specialized creative agencies and media agencies," Rodriguez said. "It’s crucial to be able to identify channels with a paid media mindset and identify how they can align with other channels through data."