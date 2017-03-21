Former Gates Foundation comms lead Miguel Veiga-Pestana joins Reckitt Benckiser

Previously, he had a two-year stint at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

SLOUGH, ENGLAND: CPG giant Reckitt Benckiser has hired Miguel Veiga-Pestana, former communications head for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation as SVP of corporate communications and external affairs.

Veiga-Pestana started in the global role this month. He is reporting to Reckitt Benckiser CEO Rakesh Kapoor.

Veiga-Pestana confirmed the move via email.

He joined the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation as chief communications officer in November 2014 and departed last November, according to his LinkedIn account. Previously, he worked for Unilever between 2001 and 2014 in several roles, most recently as VP for global advocacy. Earlier in his career, Veiga-Pestana spent six years as director of government relations at Waste Management.

Last month, Reckitt Benckiser agreed to buy Enfamil infant-formula-maker Mead Johnson for $17 billion.

RB's brands include Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Mucinex, Durex, Scholl, Clearasil, Lysol, Dettol, Veet, Finish, and Air Wick. The company had a market cap of $68 billion and sales of $13.6 billion as of May 2016, according to Forbes.