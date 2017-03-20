Breakfast Briefing, 3.20.2017: Jeff Jones' messy divorce from Uber

The former Target CMO and the ride-hailing company issued cutting statements about each other in the press over the weekend as Jones decided to exit the company.

Jeff Jones to Uber: It’s not me, it’s you

Outgoing Uber ride-sharing president and former Target CMO Jeff Jones basically said this weekend that there’s just too much drama at Uber for his tastes. "It is now clear, however, that the beliefs and approach to leadership that have guided my career are inconsistent with what I saw and experienced at Uber, and I can no longer continue as president of the ride-sharing business," he said in a statement, via Reuters. Uber CEO Travis Kalanick responded that Jones decided to leave because the company is searching for a number two who would outrank him, telling Recode, "After we announced our intention to hire a COO, Jeff came to the tough decision that he doesn’t see his future at Uber. It is unfortunate that this was announced through the press but I thought it was important to send all of you an email before providing comment publicly." Uber’s VP of maps and business platform, Brian McClendon, is also departing.



John Oliver to Sean Spicer: Prepare for ‘inevitable’ firing

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer had another very bad week, according to The Washington Post, continuing to defend his boss’ wiretapping—make that "wiretapping," in quotes—claims and essentially kicking off an international incident by repeating claims British intelligence was involved. HBO host John Oliver was steamed on Sunday night about Spicer’s statement that "the administration has no regrets" about the incident, saying, "At this point, you should really be more regret than man."



New this morning: Padilla goes back to its roots

Minneapolis-based shop Padilla has rebranded from PadillaCRT, the moniker it has used for about three years since buying CRT/tanaka. Previously, it was known as Padilla Speer Beardsley. "Three years seemed to be the right time," said CEO Lynn Casey. Also: MSLGroup has resolved the gender discrimination suit filed by former Greater China CEO Faith Brewitt, via Campaign.



When that media hit doesn’t land the way you planned…

Donald Trump Jr.’s profile in the style section of The New York Times was notable for several reasons, including his comments about growing up Trump and a 2001 arrest in New Orleans for public drunkenness. However, this awkward photo of Trump Jr. decked out in plaid and awkwardly sitting on top of a tree stump is what got the attention of social media, which made him the object of much fun throughout the weekend.

TFW the rest of the Scouts pack everything up while you're sleeping and leave camp without you. pic.twitter.com/AGnDQwafo5 — Andy Cole (@AndyCole84) March 18, 2017



What to keep an eye on today

It’s set to be a busy day in Washington, DC. FBI Director James Comey is scheduled to appear in front of the House Intelligence Committee, and he’s expected to reject President Donald Trump’s theory that his predecessor bugged Trump Tower during the 2016 campaign. Supreme Court pick Judge Neil Gorsuch is set to answer questions from a Senate panel. What to read today: How Chobani’s Hamdi Ulukaya is winning America’s culture war, via Fast Company.