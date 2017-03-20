PadillaCRT is now just Padilla

The name change comes about three years after the agency -- which was founded in Minneapolis in 1961 - changed its name from Padilla Speer Beardsley to PadillaCRT.

MINNEAPOLIS: PadillaCRT is no more. The firm has rebranded as Padilla.

The name change comes roughly three years after the agency -- which was founded in Minneapolis in 1961 – changed its name from Padilla Speer Beardsley to PadillaCRT. That rebrand followed the firm’s acquisition of Richmond-based CRT/tanaka, which was originally founded as Carter Ryley Thomas in 1996, but changed its name after acquiring New York-based Patrice Tanaka & Co., Inc. in 2005.

"At the time Padilla Speer Beardsley acquired CRT/tanaka, we discussed openly that we would shrink our name at some point," said Lynn Casey, Padilla CEO. "Three years seemed to be the right time."

Casey added that the firm was not contractually obligated to keep "CRT" in its name for a certain period of time.

"Using other professional services firms as a guide, typically, as a company grows, the name that sticks is the first name on the door of the founders – that was the Padilla name," explained Casey of the name change.

The agency brand refresh includes a new logo and a revamped website, which Casey said specifically calls out the build, grow, and protect capabilities the firm offers.

"With brand consultancy Joe Smith, we have the opportunity to help a client build their brand from the bottom up, meaning mission, vision, values, employee ambassadorship, as well as any kind of graphic identity," said Casey. "We also have the ability to help them grow their brands, which is so much of the core of any PR firm’s business; and we have a robust crisis and critical issues team that can go to work on the reputation protection side of a brand."

In February, Padilla promoted Matt Kucharski to president, succeeding Mark Raper, who moved into the new role of chief counsel officer. Raper led the group of employees who founded Carter Ryley Thomas and served as its CEO until it was acquired by Padilla Speer Beardsley.

Padilla has 240 employee owners in Minneapolis, New York, Chicago, Illinois, Richmond, Washington, DC, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Padilla also has three additional divisions – brand consultancy Joe Smith, food and nutrition communications firm FoodMinds and research firm SMS Research Advisors.

Clients include 3M, Barnes & Noble Education, BASF, Bayer, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, GE, Hass Avocado Board, Land O’Lakes, Mayo Clinic, Prosciutto di Parma, Rockwell Automation, U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council, the Virginia Lottery, Welch’s, and Xcel Energy.