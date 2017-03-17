Retired PR Newswire chief executive David Steinberg dies at 85

NEW YORK: David Steinberg, a one-time business journalist and former chief executive of PR Newswire, passed away on March 8. He was 85.

Steinberg joined PR Newswire in its infancy in 1963. He was named president and chief executive in 1976 and served in that role until his retirement 16 years later. He remained involved with the company as vice chairman of PR Newswire and chairman of Canada Newswire until 2002.

Steinberg began his career at the New York Herald Tribune, working his way up from after-school Wall Street messenger to staff writer. During his time at the newspaper, he interviewed Fidel Castro, was given the key to the city in Helsinki for his coverage of Finland’s economy, and won the first ever Loeb Newspaper Award for "distinguished business reporting," according to a statement from his son, Michael Steinberg.

He was a member of several journalism groups, including the New York Financial Writers Association, the World Trade Writers Association, the Deadline Chapter of Sigma Delta Chi, the Professional Journalism Society and the Silurians, a New York group of veteran news editors and reporters.

Steinberg is survived by his wife of 65 years, Anne; his sons, Howard and Michael; his sister, Abby Schroeder; and several nieces and nephews.

Contributions can be made to CancerCare or international Jewish human rights organization the Simon Wiesenthal Center.