Allison+Partners names Serina Tan Singapore GM

SINGAPORE: Allison+Partners has upped Serina Tan to GM of its Singapore office.

Tan is managing day-to-day operations of the Singapore office, driving growth in the region and overseeing its client portfolio.

Tan joined Allison+Partners as VP in 2014 and was promoted to SVP in 2015. She has driven triple-digit growth for the office and helped to expand its staff to a dozen employees, a well as bringing on clients such as The Economic Development Board of Singapore, Listerine, Ngee Ann Polytechnic, Bosch, and Gaggenau, the agency said in a statement.

Prior to Allison+Partners, Tan was a regional account director at Porter Novelli, an account manager at Golin, and assistant communications manager at McDonald’s, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Throughout her career, she has worked with clients such as Hewlett-Packard and the Global Forum on Intellectual Property. She also helped to launch the first McCafe in Asia.

Allison+Partners has 26 offices worldwide and is organized by six practices: consumer marketing, corporate, global China, healthcare, public affairs, and technology.

In January, Allison+Partners upped Tracey Cassidy to GM of its New York office. The agency also promoted Emily Wilson-Sawyer this month to EVP, reflecting her role as head of the West Coast consumer practice and lead of the agency’s travel and hospitality specialty.