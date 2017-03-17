PRWeek editor-in-chief Steve Barrett, news editor Frank Washkuch, and senior reporter Diana Bradlery discuss the PRWeek US Awards, Chobani bringing on Edelman as PR AOR, and the departure of three global practice heads from Edelman.
The PR Week 3.17.2017: PRWeek Awards, Chobani's new AOR, Edelman leadership changes
PRWeek's editorial team discusses the PR and communications news of the week.
