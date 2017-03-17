Breakfast Briefing, 3.17.2017: Third time is again the charm for Weber Shandwick

PRWeek Awards 2017
If you couldn’t make Thursday night’s PRWeek Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, here’s what you missed: McDonald’s and Golin won Campaign of the Year for their all-day breakfast launch; Weber Shandwick won Agency of the Year for the third straight year; Bayer’s Ray Kerins and Weber’s Leslie Gaines-Ross won Outstanding Professional awards. Go here for the full slate of winners.
U.S. officials apologize over Spicer ‘wiretapping’ claims
Trump administration officials have reportedly apologized to their British counterparts after White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer repeated claims by Fox News commentator Andrew Napolitano on Thursday that the British spy agency GCHQ was asked to eavesdrop on Trump Tower. The mea culpas came from Spicer and National Security Adviser Gen. H.R. McMaster, according to The Telegraph. The GCHQ loudly denied the claims on Thursday, saying they were "utterly ridiculous and should be ignored." Republicans on Capitol Hill are breaking with the president over his claims his New York building was wiretapped during last year’s election. Also: Someone turned Spicer’s St. Patrick’s Day green tie into a green screen.
Speaking of Republicans breaking with the White House…
Several are balking at the dire cuts in President Donald Trump’s proposed budget, notably funding decreases to programs such as Meals on Wheels. Quartz: The winners and losers in Donald Trump’s "America First" budget.
Caterpillar brings on former attorney general amid probe
The heavy-equipment-maker has retained former Attorney General William Barr after federal investigators raided its headquarters two weeks ago. Barr, now an attorney at Kirkland & Ellis, was President George H.W. Bush’s attorney general from 1991 to 1993.
Honest Company names new CEO
Jessica Alba’s company has replaced its chief executive, naming Clorox veteran Nick Vlahos to the top job. Outgoing CEO Brian Lee will remain on its board. In the past year, the company has put an initial public offering on pause and seen its proposed sale to Unilever fall through.
The Interpublic Group firm won Agency of the Year for the third straight year at Thursday night's PRWeek Awards in New York City.
