Weber Shandwick wins US Agency of the Year

The Interpublic Group agency also won Large Agency of the Year.

Weber Shandwick won Agency of the Year on Thursday night at the PRWeek Awards in New York City. The firm also won Outstanding Large Agency.

Carmichael Lynch Relate, the winner of Outstanding Midsize Agency, was the honorable mention for Agency of the Year. Finalists in the category were Harvest PR & Marketing and Praytell.

Edelman was the honorable mention for Outstanding Large Agency. Finalists were Cohn & Wolfe, FleishmanHillard, and Golin.

The honorable mention for Outstanding Midsize Agency was M Booth, while LaunchSquad, Olson Engage, and Zeno Group rounded out the finalists in the category.

Praytell was the winner of Outstanding Small Agency, beating out honorable mention Singer Associates. Finalists for Outstanding Small Agency were C+C, LDWWgroup, and Rbb Communications.

The winner of Outstanding Boutique Agency was Harvest PR & Marketing. Honorable Mention in the category was Deveney, and finalists were BRG Communications, Clyde Group, and Multiply.

