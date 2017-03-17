Ray Kerins, Leslie Gaines-Ross win US Outstanding Professional Awards

Bayer's Ray Kerins and Weber Shandwick's Leslie Gaines-Ross won the Outstanding In-House and Agency Professional awards, respectively.

News

Bayer communications, government relations, and policy leader Ray Kerins won Outstanding In-House Professional Thursday night at the PRWeek Awards in New York. Weber Shandwick Chief Reputation Strategist Leslie Gaines-Ross took home Outstanding Agency Professional.

Aaron Sherinian, chief communications and marketing officer at the United Nations Foundation, was honorable mention for the in-house award; Burson-Marsteller worldwide chair and CEO Don Baer was honorable mention for the agency award.

Finalists for Outstanding In-House Professional were Carnival Corp.’s Roger Frizzell, Chobani’s Michael Gonda, and Aflac’s Catherine Hernandez-Blades. Ketchum CEO Rob Flaherty, LDWWGroup’s Ken Luce, and PRR’s Mike Rosen were finalists for the agency award.

