McDonald's and Golin win Campaign of the Year for all-day breakfast launch

McDonald’s and its longtime agency partner Golin won Campaign of the Year Thursday night at the PRWeek Awards for their launch of all-day breakfast at the fast-food giant.

The effort also won the awards for Best Consumer Launch and Best in Social Media for the deeply personal push in which Golin staffers reached out to every tweeter who mentioned the idea on the platform.

Ketchum and Adapt Pharma won honorable mention for their work on Redefining Narcan.

Other finalists in the category were Cohn & Wolfe, Grey New York, and INGO for The Swedish Number; DeVries Global and Pantene for Pantene Dad-Do: Fostering the Next Generation of Strong Women; and Ketchum and Whirlpool for Care Counts.