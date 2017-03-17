McDonald's and Golin win Campaign of the Year for all-day breakfast launch

Added 14 minutes ago , Be the first to comment

Ketchum and Adapt Pharma took home honorable mention.

News

McDonald’s and its longtime agency partner Golin won Campaign of the Year Thursday night at the PRWeek Awards for their launch of all-day breakfast at the fast-food giant.

The effort also won the awards for Best Consumer Launch and Best in Social Media for the deeply personal push in which Golin staffers reached out to every tweeter who mentioned the idea on the platform.

Ketchum and Adapt Pharma won honorable mention for their work on Redefining Narcan.

Other finalists in the category were Cohn & Wolfe, Grey New York, and INGO for The Swedish Number; DeVries Global and Pantene for Pantene Dad-Do: Fostering the Next Generation of Strong Women; and Ketchum and Whirlpool for Care Counts.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now