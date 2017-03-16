Global Strategy Group names Hootkin, Papa partners

Julie Hootkin, EVP and head of the corporate reputation and public affairs research practice, and Jim Papa, head of the Washington office, were elevated to partner.

NEW YORK: Global Strategy Group has named Julie Hootkin and Jim Papa partners at the firm.

Hootkin has been with the firm for 10 years, most recently as EVP and head of the corporate reputation and public affairs research practice. Last year, she launched the corporate impact practice with partner Tanya Meck.

"My role will be to continue to think about new ways to leverage research tools for our work in the communications and public affairs space," Hootkin said. "From a client perspective, the goal is to ensure we are offering our clients the best understanding of the environment in which they operating in."

Papa leads Global Strategy Group’s Washington, DC, office. He has been with the firm since 2012.

"The role is a reflection of the values that Global Strategy Group brings to its people and that we bring to our clients," Papa said. "When they deal with tough challenges, we want them to be surrounded by a team that is committed to them."

Both Hootkin and Papa will also continue working in their current roles, doubling down on their respective areas of expertise.

Prior to joining Global Strategy Group, Hootkin worked at Washington research firm Greenberg Quinlan Rosner Research and digital marketing and ad serving company DoubleClick. She is also a political consultant for CBS News.

Papa came to Global Strategy Group from the political world. He was special assistant to the president for legislative affairs in the Obama White House. He also worked in various advisory and communications roles for Rahm Emanuel, Rep. Rush Holt, Rep. Rosa DeLauro, and Senate Minority Leader Tom Daschle’s communications and technology leadership committee.

Global Strategy Group named EVP Meck partner in October and Nick Gourevitch, MD and head of the research practice, was made partner in March.