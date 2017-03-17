From Shamrock Shakes to Trump meeting Irish Taoiseach: 13 brands jump on St Patrick's Day

Brands are celebrating St Patrick's Day by turning the world emerald green. PRWeek UK rounds up the best promotions so far...

Irish alcohol brands have wasted no time in hijacking the festival. Take Jameson whiskey, which has been offering the chance to win a trip to Dublin.

#CheersYourJameson for a chance to win a trip to Dublin and cement yourself in #PaddysDay history. Enter here - https://t.co/mqD9OKQy8P pic.twitter.com/SATyRYzWAB — Jameson Whiskey (@jamesonwhiskey) March 16, 2017

Guinness, however, is keeping it far more simple.

Elsewhere, Tourism Ireland, through its PR firm The PC Agency, launched a stunt in London to promote travel to the the emerald isle.

Top of the morning to you! We're starting the celebrations early & kicking off #StPatricksDay in Trafalgar Sq. with @TourismIreland pic.twitter.com/i3s1eTguxl — The PC Agency (@ThePCAgency) March 16, 2017

Dublin Airport, which expects to welcome 376,000 passengers over the St Patrick's Day bank holiday weekend, has also gone green for the festival, lighting up the terminal in the traditional holiday colour.

Budget airline Ryanair is touting a little-known #IrishFact about its services and Leprechauns.

#IrishFact Leprechauns are not extinct - they just flew away on Ryanair's world famous low fares #StPatricksDay pic.twitter.com/2XEuuKciJb — Ryanair (@Ryanair) March 17, 2017

Food and (non-alcoholic) drink brands have also got on board, with Heck sausages paying homage to the Irish - and presumably Father Ted - with its green 'Feck' branded packs.

Lovely, lean and beery!



Grab a pack of FECK! Pork Sausages with (#glutenfree!) stout from our website now! https://t.co/JZ9F0ci5eE pic.twitter.com/X8md1k4VBM — HECK! (@HeckFood) March 6, 2017

Confectioner Jelly Belly is offering its followers on Twitter the chance to win one kilogram of green or mixed jelly beans.

Happy #StPatricksDay! Feeling lucky? WIN 1kg of your favourite green or a mixed bag of Jelly Belly jelly beans! LIKE and RT to win! pic.twitter.com/NiwKnIUsIJ — Jelly Belly UK (@JellyBellyUK) March 17, 2017

Krispy Kreme has turned its 'O'riginal' glazed doughnuts green in the US.

Meanwhile, fast food chain McDonald's has embraced the holiday by launching a limited edition mint-flavoured 'Shamrock Shake'.

Elswhere, PR firm Frank, on behalf of European online lottery company Lottoland, staged a fake visit by US President Donald Trump, whose cavalcade made it’s way to the Dail (part of the Irish Parliament) to meet Taoiseach Edna Kelly.

Google, meanwhile, is celebrating St Patrick's Day with its homage to the island of Skelling Michael.

#StPatricksDay Google Doodle celebrates the mystical island of Skellig Michael https://t.co/XcRfCWtsq1 pic.twitter.com/OAHNb3GPAa — Stuart Thomson (@Redpolitics) March 17, 2017

Unsurprisingly, cheeky bookmaker Paddy Power has joined in, launching a Cheltenham Festival-themed snapchat filter.

Not strictly a brand, but what Paddy's Day roundup would be complete without a human Irish flag? Hats off to Niamh Kelly (green), Helen Kenny (white), and Emma Catchpole (orange) at PR firm Manifest.

Got a St Patrick's Day campaign you want to shout about? Let me know: robert.smith@haymarket.com