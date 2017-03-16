Was it the Hamburglar? McDonald's says account was hacked after anti-Trump tweet

The fast-food chain said it wasn't behind a tweet posted and pinned on Thursday morning mocking the president's "tiny hands."

An uncharacteristic tweet appeared on the corporate Twitter account of McDonald’s on Thursday morning, calling President Donald Trump a "disgusting excuse of a president" who has "tiny hands."

The fast-food company deleted the tweet, which was pinned, but not before screenshots of it flooded social media and news outlets began covering the post.

Note that it's a corporate account, not the brand account, but that's still a McDonald's company account calling Trump a "disgusting excuse" — Justin Green (@JGreenDC) March 16, 2017

McDonald’s quickly posted another tweet explaining that its account was compromised.

Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this. — McDonald's (@McDonaldsCorp) March 16, 2017

Social media users broke into two camps: some tweeting support for the political statement, and others calling for a boycott.

WENDY'S: Haha, totally roasted this guy on here for forgetting refrigerators exist. So edgy.

MCDONALD'S: Hold my beer pic.twitter.com/Qc28ixMuzE — Aaron Sankin (@ASankin) March 16, 2017

Soo who wants to get @McDonalds for lunch? ???????????? https://t.co/dZPu59wKVa — Lexie Beach (@lexiebeach) March 16, 2017

Meryl Streep may not speak to Trump supporters, but I’m guessing McDonald’s resonates. pic.twitter.com/nMgA7SJ6Df — Neal Rogers (@nealrogers) March 16, 2017

Not saying you should, but if everybody ate at @McDonalds today you'd create a intriguing incentive for future social media campagns. — ((((Peter Sagal)))) (@petersagal) March 16, 2017