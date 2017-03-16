Was it the Hamburglar? McDonald's says account was hacked after anti-Trump tweet

Added 1 hour ago by Diana Bradley , Be the first to comment

The fast-food chain said it wasn't behind a tweet posted and pinned on Thursday morning mocking the president's "tiny hands."

An uncharacteristic tweet appeared on the corporate Twitter account of McDonald’s on Thursday morning, calling President Donald Trump a "disgusting excuse of a president" who has "tiny hands."

The fast-food company deleted the tweet, which was pinned, but not before screenshots of it flooded social media and news outlets began covering the post.

McDonald’s quickly posted another tweet explaining that its account was compromised.

Social media users broke into two camps: some tweeting support for the political statement, and others calling for a boycott.

