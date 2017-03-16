Breakfast Briefing, 3.16.2017: When your tweets come back to haunt you

When your words come back to haunt you
Federal judges in Hawaii and Maryland have put a stop to President Donald Trump’s 90-day ban on immigration from citizens of six Muslim-majority countries hours before it was set to go into effect. U.S. District Court Judge Derrick Watson in Hawaii pointed to comments made by Trump on the campaign trail and aide Stephen Miller on cable TV in his decision. The White House said in a statement that Watson’s decision is "an unprecedented act of judicial overreach;" Trump said at a rally in Nashville that the ruling "makes us look weak."
When your tweets come back to haunt you
In an interview that aired Wednesday night on Fox News Channel, Trump told Tucker Carlson he’s planning to give the House Intelligence Committee more evidence the Obama administration wiretapped Trump Tower during last year’s presidential campaign. The interview aired hours after the Democratic and Republican leaders of the House Intelligence Committee said they have seen no evidence such surveillance took place. Trump tweet-stormed the accusations on the morning of March 4.
Mr. President, maybe just don’t tweet as much?
Or at all? That’s what two-thirds of CFOs polled in a study by Duke University think Trump should do, and most also believe he should stick to prepared remarks in speeches, according to Fortune. Wired: Blocked immigration ban proves Trump’s tweets will haunt his presidency.
It happened overnight: WE grows its footprint in Asia
WE Communications has acquired WATATAWA and Red Bridge Communications, located in Singapore and Shanghai, respectively. "We have a passion for Asia and believe a lot of our growth in the future is going to come from Asia," said Alan VanderMolen, WE president of international.
What to watch today
Reporters and legislators will dissect President Trump’s proposed budget, which allocates big increases to military and border-patrol spending and cuts back on money for the State Department, the EPA, and the National Endowment for the Arts. It also asks for $3.1 billion for Trump’s proposed wall on the Mexican border.
Nike accused of false advertising by Chinese state broadcaster
China Central Television accused the sneaker king of selling pairs of Zoom Air to Chinese customers without the advertised cushioning during a World Consumer Rights Day broadcast. The Beaverton, Oregon-based company has apologized, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Us Weekly has a new owner
American Media, the publisher of the National Enquirer and Radar Online, has bought the celebrity magazine from Wenner Media, owner of Rolling Stone. Anonymous sources told The New York Times the price tag was $100 million.
Breakfast Briefing, 3.16.2017: When your tweets come back to haunt you
Two thirds of chief financial officers think President Donald Trump should stop tweeting.
When your words come back to haunt you
Have you registered with us yet?
Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletinsRegister
Already registered?Sign in
Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today
- Read more articles each month
- Sign up for free specialised news bulletins