Mercury provides comms support to Dominica

Mercury is working with the Caribbean nation on communications, media relations, issues management, and government relations.

WASHINGTON: The Caribbean island nation of Dominica has brought on Mercury for communications support.

Mercury began working with Dominica February 5, according to documents filed under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

The initial contract will last until the end of April, with the option to continue work monthly beyond that. The contract from February through April will earn a fee of $90,000 and each month beyond April will be $30,000.

Dominica hired Mercury for support in strategic communications, media relations, government relations, and issues management.

Mercury did not immediately respond to requests for comment.