Three global practice leads exit Edelman

NEW YORK: Three global practice leads have left Edelman as the agency shifts its corporate, public affairs, and business and social purpose practices to a more regional focus.

In a statement, an Edelman spokesperson explained that over the past few months, the firm has been examining how to ensure it is best positioned against evolving client needs, while operating as effectively and efficiently as possible. This has involved conversations about how to ensure Edelman’s global practices and sectors can deliver on their remits and responsibilities.

"We have concluded that a more regional focus for the corporate, public affairs, and business and social purpose practices would be most effective," said the spokesperson.

Beiser had been at the firm for about two years in her role and previously was with Hilton and Discover. Lvovich joined Edelman in October 2014 from APCO, where she was executive director EMEA and global chair of the food and consumer products practice. Knott had been in his role less than two years and spent about 11 years with Edelman earlier in his career.

Edelman’s growth stalled in 2016, reporting only a 2.4% rise in revenue. President and CEO Richard Edelman called it a "transition year" and said last month that companies were looking for savings and noted that "corporate reputation and public affairs are increasingly being done internally."