BNY Mellon hires Eva Radtke as global head of corporate comms

Added 57 minutes ago by Sean Czarnecki , Be the first to comment

Radtke joins the bank from Credit Suisse.

Eva Radtke
Eva Radtke

NEW YORK: BNY Mellon has hired former Credit Suisse MD Eva Radtke as global head of corporate comms.

Based in New York, Radtke officially starts in her new position April 3. She joins after BNY Mellon CCO Kevin Heine exited the company in late 2016 to head up corporate comms at New York Life.

Radtke will be responsible for the bank’s corporate comms strategy as well as its brand and reputation management, according to a release.

She was not immediately available for comment.

Most recently, Radtke worked at Credit Suisse as MD in corporate comms, overseeing comms for its investment banking group financial divisions, as well as executive comms for its CEO. Prior to that, Radtke served as head of IR in the Americas, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Before joining Credit Suisse, Radtke held positions without a comms mandate at several banks. At Deutsche Bank, she was a director of a team that formulated strategy for "transaction services businesses," among other things. She also had roles at Prudential Securities and Salomon Smith Barney, according to her LinkedIn profile.

