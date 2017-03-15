Breakfast Briefing, 3.15.2017: Maddow teases with Trump tax exclusive

Rachel Maddow revealed details of President Donald Trump’s 2005 tax return on her MSNBC show last night. The two-page document revealed Trump paid $38 million taxes on income of $150 million. Maddow teased the announcement with a tweet at 7.36pm but waited until after the first commercial break to break her exclusive.

In the meantime, The White House preemptively unveiled a statement detailing Trump’s 2005 tax affairs. The journalist who received the information, David Cay Johnston, speculated to Maddow whether Trump himself had leaked the document, which was labeled "client copy."

More trouble for Uber as the exec at the center of Google parent Alphabet’s lawsuit against the ridesharing company is accused of working for it earlier than first thought, according to Recode. Anthony Levandowski, who launched self-driving company Otto last May, allegedly stole proprietary designs from Alphabet. Levandowski joined Uber as part of its takeover of Otto in August 2016 – he left Alphabet’s car operation, now called Waymo, in January last year.

Snowmageddon failed to materialize in major urban centers on the East Coast as Winter Storm Stella turned out to have less bite than expected. Government preemptive plans closed mass transit and schools and meant roads were largely clear of problems. The New York City mayor’s office suggested it was a good day for "nesting." The PRWeek Awards gala ceremony in NYC definitely goes ahead Thursday evening – snag your last-minute ticket here.

‘BBC Dad’ speaks to media after interview video goes viral. Robert Kelly, professor of political science at Pusan University in South Korea, was interrupted by his two young children during an interview with the BBC last Friday, footage of which has since gone viral on social media. Kelly, his wife Kim Jeong-ah, and children Marion and James faced the media Tuesday to address misconceptions about his family and the way he treated the kids in the video.

Breitbart released audio of House Speaker Paul Ryan on a conference call last October with Republican members in which he said he was abandoning then GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump and would never defend him again. Former Breitbart spokesman Kurt Bardella took to CNN to suggest White House chief strategist and former Breitbart exec Steve Bannon was behind the story, at a time when Ryan is promoting a healthcare bill to replace Obamacare.