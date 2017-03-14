Burson-Marsteller EMEA CEO Jeremy Galbraith to leave agency after 22 years

Jeremy Galbraith has stepped down as Burson-Marsteller EMEA chief executive after 22 years at the agency.

Galbraith (pictured), who departs on 17 March, is leaving to "pursue new interests", the agency said.

The news follows recent changes at the top of the WPP consultancy. In December, global public affairs practice chair Kevin Bell was named worldwide president, and a month later Mike Fernandez, chair of its global corporate and financial practice, became US CEO.

Galbraith’s successor will be announced in the "near future", Burson-Marsteller said. In the meantime, all EMEA operations will report directly to Bell, the agency added.

Galbraith combined the EMEA CEO role with that of global chief strategy officer.

He was previously the CEO of our Brussels office from 2000 to 2007, having first joined Burson-Marsteller in 1995 to lead the UK public affairs practice.

In a statement, Burson-Marsteller paid tribute to Galbraith, saying: "Jeremy has been a valued colleague and partner, and an important member of our leadership team. We are very grateful for his years of service to the firm and wish him all the best."