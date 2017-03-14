U.K.-based Simpatico PR plants flag in New York

NEW YORK: U.K.-based Simpatico PR has launched a U.S. practice in New York, anchored by its recent account win of Adloox, an advertising audit-certification company.



Consultant Dori Pasternak-Busell, who has served as MD at Kerlan Communications since 2013, according to her LinkedIn account, will lead the U.S. practice.



"My primary role will be heading up Simpatico's U.S. operations, but I will continue to consult on existing clients [for Kerlan] on a freelance basis," Pasternak-Busell said, via email.



The agency will open a physical office in New York if the practice expands, a spokesperson said.



Pasternak-Busell has worked on corporate communications for Visa as a director and held roles at Ogilvy and MWWPR.



Simpatico will work with U.S. clients in b-to-b technology, media, advertising, branding, and design, the firm said in a statement.



"A content-first approach is what we’re all about," said Patrick Barrett, who founded Simpatico in 2012. "PR is separated from content marketing. We think it should be driving that. We’ve grown rapidly in the U.K. and think we can take that model to the states."



Barrett said Simpatico will hire U.S.-based talent, "people with experience on the ground," adding the agency prioritizes staffers with a background in journalism.



Adloox is one of Simpatico’s founding clients in the U.S., but the firm had plans to launch a practice here before winning its business. Simpatico became AOR for Adloox during the holiday season, chosen after a competitive pitch against two other firms to handle media relations in the U.S. and U.K., as well as content development, Barrett said. He declined to give a figure on the number of clients retained in the U.S.



"While there’s effectively an arms race between cybersecurity companies and hackers, the same is going on in the advertising space," he added. "What you have is companies like Adloox [preventing] people trying to tap into advertising money through fake websites or running fraudulent advertising."