Breakfast Briefing, 3.14.2017: Snow day!

News from Austin for this snow day

Employees from Boston to Washington, DC, are working from home on Tuesday as Winter Storm Stella flexes her muscles over the Northeast U.S. About 6,000 flights scheduled for Tuesday were preemptively cancelled in anticipation of the storm. From sunny SXSW: Healthcare finally got a seat at the adults’ table (MM&M); Executives from National Geographic explained how exerting less control over photographers helped the media brand gain 72 million followers on Instagram.



When your boss puts you in a really bad spot…

The Justice Department said Monday evening that it needs more time to find evidence the Obama administration tapped the phones in Trump Tower during the 2016 election, as President Donald Trump claimed a Saturday ago in a series of tweets. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer essentially said Monday that because the president tweeted the words "wires tapped" in quotes, that’s only sort of what he meant. And if you’re looking for a time-waster while working from home, White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway’s home-appliance defense for Trump’s tweets turned into the #KellyanneMicrowave meme that trended Tuesday morning.

#UnlikelyIQquestions How much wire would a wiretap tapp if a wiretap could tap trump?#kellyanneMicrowave pic.twitter.com/5P4haVvR06 — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) March 14, 2017



The big number that will drive healthcare messaging for months

Twenty-four million. That’s how many people would lose healthcare coverage by 2026 under the American Health Care Act, according to nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office findings released on Monday. It would also cut the budget deficit by more than $330 billion. House Republicans are pushing back against the CBO report, but their jobs got even tougher on Monday night when a White House estimate showing even more people would lose healthcare under the bill was leaked to Politico. Right-wing website Breitbart, also not a fan of the AHCA, released audio of House Speaker Paul Ryan from October telling fellow Republicans he would never support Trump in the wake of the Access Hollywood tape going public.



Zuck: It’s on us to fix tech’s diversity problem

Mark Zuckerberg told students at North Carolina A&T, a historically black college, on Monday that his company wants to get workforce diversity right, saying the social network puts managers through a rigid training program on unconscious biases. In the chat broadcast on Facebook Live, he also encouraged students to take up passion projects-like the one that made him a billionaire nearly 60 times over.