Dear Denny's, congrats on the 'zoom in' tweet. Love, Twitter

SPARTANBURG, SC: Denny’s recent "zoom in on the nose" tweet garnered so much attention from Twitter users that the social network sent a handwritten congratulatory note to the chain’s PR AOR, Erwin Penland.

Denny’s was one of the first brands this month to get in on the "zoom in on the nose" fad, an online craze that saw brands and organizations post photographs with extremely fine print leading users around the image to a final destination.

Denny’s post, from March 1, included a picture of pancakes with the text, "Zoom in on the syrup." It has been retweeted more than 120,300 times and liked more than 168,000 times.

zoom in on the syrup pic.twitter.com/omRBupjrXq — Denny's (@DennysDiner) March 1, 2017

Denny’s CMO John Dillon tweeted a picture of the letter from Twitter’s team on Sunday, as well as a framed picture of his brand’s tweet.

The letter explained that the "zoom in" message has recorded the most retweets of any Denny's tweet, making it one of the most retweeted brand posts of all time.

"You guys are rock stars, and we love working with you," says the letter, signed by "Your Twitter team."

Scott Moody, an account supervisor at Erwin Penland, said the letter came from Twitter’s corporate office. He explained that his firm, the brand’s media agency Blue 449, and Denny’s work closely with Twitter on the best ways to manage organic and paid campaigns on the social network.

"That level of personalization was flattering both to our organization and to Denny’s," said Moody, about the letter.

Representatives from Twitter declined comment.

"When Twitter recognizes your tweet, you know you're clearly doing something right," Dillon said, via email. "We’re very thankful for great relationship Denny’s and our agency partners have with the team at Twitter, and we were honored for recognition we received from Twitter leadership? for our take on the ‘zoom in’ meme."

?He added that the tweet was a great example of Denny’s social media team knowing its brand and paying close attention to trending topics.

"I think this only reinforces the success and clarity of our overall strategy when it comes to our social media platforms," Dillon said. "This is just the latest example of the success we’ve had in creating content that serves as the online extension of what you would expect to experience in our restaurants: a comfortable place where family, friends, and complete strangers can all come together and have a fun conversation."