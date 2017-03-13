Facebook launches third Snapchat clone

After Instagram Stories and WhatsApp Status, Facebook has added Snapchat-like features to its main chat platform, Messenger.

Like Stories and Status, Facebook Messenger Day lets users post videos and photos to the chat platform that will vanish after 24 hours.

And, just like Stories, Status, (and Snapchat), there are filters and stickers that users can add to their "Day" visuals.

There is the added option of using any photo or video you send to friends as part of your "Day" status.

Messenger and WhatsApp have both passed the billion users per month mark and, if expert comments around the launch of WhatsApp status are anything to go by, this launch could also pose a challenge to Snapchat.

So far, Facebook has not mentioned advertising via WhatsApp Day. But a likely example would be its ad platforms integration with Instagram Stories.

Facebook also recently upped its metrics game with advertisers with the launch of Advanced Measurement. The new product is a free dashboard that sits within Facebook Business Manager and will allow advertisers to track the performance of their ads across all of Facebook's platforms as well as external publishers, search engines, and DSPs.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.