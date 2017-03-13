Facebook launches third Snapchat clone

Added 1 hour ago by Emily Tan, Campaign UK , Be the first to comment

After Instagram Stories and WhatsApp Status, Facebook has added Snapchat-like features to its main chat platform, Messenger.

News

Like Stories and Status, Facebook Messenger Day lets users post videos and photos to the chat platform that will vanish after 24 hours. 

And, just like Stories, Status, (and Snapchat), there are filters and stickers that users can add to their "Day" visuals.

There is the added option of using any photo or video you send to friends as part of your "Day" status. 

Messenger and WhatsApp have both passed the billion users per month mark and, if expert comments around the launch of WhatsApp status are anything to go by, this launch could also pose a challenge to Snapchat.   

So far, Facebook has not mentioned advertising via WhatsApp Day. But a likely example would be its ad platforms integration with Instagram Stories

Facebook also recently upped its metrics game with advertisers with the launch of Advanced Measurement. The new product is a free dashboard that sits within Facebook Business Manager and will allow advertisers to track the performance of their ads across all of Facebook's platforms as well as external publishers, search engines, and DSPs. 

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now