Breakfast Briefing, 3.13.2017: Sarah Huckabee Sanders in the spotlight

The deputy White House press secretary and daughter of Mike Huckabee is using folksy charm to stand up for her boss on the Sunday morning talk shows. But is she elbowing higher-ranking staffers out of her way?

Sanders emerges as star Trump surrogate

Associated Press: The White House is increasingly turning to Sarah Huckabee Sanders to put out fires in tough TV interviews. The deputy White House press secretary told the AP she gets her folksy way of explaining issues from her father, former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee. Her rising profile is prompting speculation she’s surpassing Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Counselor Kellyanne Conway as the Trump administration’s go-to TV surrogate.



Speaking of Spicer…

He didn’t have the best experience at an Apple Store in Washington, DC, this weekend. The White House press secretary was the subject of an impromptu interview by activist Shree Chauhan, who asked him how it feels to work for a "fascist" and other similar questions, according to Fox News. Chauhan explained in a Medium post that she was getting her iPhone fixed when she ran into Spicer. New Yorker: Is Trump (and Spicer) trolling the White House press corps?

Asking @PressSec questions in Apple Store since he doesn't like the press. https://t.co/l493z2gG4x — Shree ????????? (@shreec) March 11, 2017



From SXSW: Uber, Lyft replacements fail big test

BuzzFeed: South by Southwest was supposed to be the coming out party for ride-hailing platforms that stepped in after Uber and Lyft stopped operating in the Texas capital last year, but several crashed on Saturday night. One app, Fasten, told Bloomberg the volume of users was 12 times higher than normal. TechCrunch: Austin is fine without Uber and Lyft…until it isn’t.



How not to use Twitter in politics, Example A

Rep. Steve King (R-IA) retweeted Dutch extremist politician Geert Wilders, prompting a social media backlash and denunciations from members of his own party. How to use Twitter, example A: Abruptly fired U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara raises eyebrows with shot-across-the-bow tweet after being dismissed by President Donald Trump on Saturday.

By the way, now I know what the Moreland Commission must have felt like. — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) March 12, 2017



CBS makes it through Selection Sunday without a leak

Despite some prodding, no one leaked this year’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament bracket ahead of schedule, as was the case last year. Perhaps with that in mind, CBS pushed through the selection show in less than an hour on Sunday evening. Keeping Charles Barkley off-air until all the teams were revealed helped. Editor’s picks: Take Gonzaga if you believe dreams finally come true, U.C.L.A. if you actually want to win your office bracket.