Wendy Williams brings on 5W PR to show she is more than just 'talk-show Wendy'

NEW YORK: Wendy Williams has brought on 5W Public Relations to show people she is more than just "talk-show Wendy."

5W PR was hired as AOR for Wendy Williams, the individual, and Wendy Williams Productions. The firm is not providing services for The Wendy Williams Show.

"5W PR is now [Williams’] exclusive publicist," said Jill Ramsey, president of Wendy Inc. and Wendy Williams Productions. "We looked at [a number] of PR firms, but 5W was the missing piece for us; we needed a firm that would think outside of the box."

Wendy Williams Productions creates both scripted and reality programming, while Wendy Inc. is an entity that covers "everything outside of Williams’ show," explained Ramsey.

She said the search for a PR firm began last summer, and the relationship with 5W started in January.

Aside from providing PR services to Wendy Williams Productions, 5W PR is handling communications for Williams’ clothing lines for HSN and the Hunter Foundation, an organization Williams founded with her husband. The group works with charities to improve the lives of children and their families.

5W PR is aiding Williams with publicity, introductions to partners for The Hunter Foundation, and media interviews.

"The issue has always been that [Williams] is known as ‘Wendy from the talk show,’" said Ramsey. "We wanted people to see her as a mother and a businesswoman."

Williams wanted to bring on a PR firm to tell the story about herself aside from her talk-show-host identity.

"Everyone knows [Williams] from her show, but there is so much more to her than the audience sees on air," said Dara Busch, EVP of 5W PR’s consumer practice. "So it is our job to get the message out there, and it is fun for us to tell that story across all different mediums."

Ronn Torossian, CEO of 5W Public Relations, is leading a team of five on the account. Budget information was not disclosed.

Aside from her long-running talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, Williams is an actress, comedian, entrepreneur, designer, and author. Before her show launched, Williams had a 23-year career in radio with, "The Wendy Williams Experience," which was syndicated nationally and aired on WBLS in New York. She was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in November of 2009.