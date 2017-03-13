Air National Guard puts $90m marketing contract up for bid

The Air National Guard is looking to award an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract covering a range of marketing activities.

WASHINGTON: The U.S. Air National Guard is searching for an agency to boost its recruiting and retention programs with a three-year contract worth a maximum of $90 million including advertising, digital, social, and event-planning work.

The organization is looking for an agency to inspire Americans to serve in the Air National Guard and stimulate pride within its ranks to improve recruitment and retention, according to the documents. It also wants to attract people to the Air National Guard by showing its capabilities, values, and career opportunities; educating potential recruits and influencers; building strong brand recognition; and improving public perception of the Air National Guard, according to the RFP.

The Air National Guard will award a single indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity task order with a minimum budget of $100,000 to the successful bidder.

The contracted work will focus on marketing and advertising, including both a national campaign and local pushes to be used by individual Air National Guard units. Both will span broadcast, print, online, direct marketing, and outdoor marketing. National and local campaigns will also include planning for outreach events.

The successful bidder will also provide digital and social media support, create and place digital advertising, and maintain the Air National Guard's public website and social media channels, according to the RFP.

Other tasks include operating inbound and outbound call centers and online chat services for potential recruits, data analytics, research, and collateral for Air National Guard offices.

The Air National Guard is accepting proposals until April 17. Representatives from the organization did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment.