The PR Week 3.10.2017: Story Worldwide CEO Simon Kelly, International Women's Day, Uber's reputation

PRWeek's editorial team discusses the news of the week along with special guest Simon Kelly, CEO of Story Worldwide.

Simon Kelly (image via LinkedIn)
Simon Kelly (image via LinkedIn)

PRWeek editor-in-chief Steve Barrett and news editor Frank Washkuch talk with special guest Simon Kelly, CEO of Story Worldwide, about content marketing, International Women's Day, Uber's reputation, and the Republicans' new healthcare bill.

