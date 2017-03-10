Microsoft's Xbox hires Edelman vet Ken Birge as global comms head

Birge joined from Edelman shop Assembly, which works with Microsoft.

REDMOND, WA: Microsoft has hired Edelman veteran Ken Birge as global communications head for its Xbox unit.

Birge stepped into the role in February, leading the global comms team and strategy for gaming across Microsoft, which includes Xbox, gaming on Windows 10, and Microsoft Studios franchises such as Minecraft, Halo, Gears of War, and Forza, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Frank Shaw, Microsoft’s corporate VP of corporate communications, confirmed Birge’s appointment, but declined to comment further. Birge was not immediately available for comment.

Birge joined Xbox from Assembly, a shop formed by Edelman to lead U.S.-based public relations, digital, social, measurement, and creative for Microsoft properties including Xbox, Microsoft Stores, and the Microsoft central marketing group.

Birge was an MD at Assembly for three years. Previously, he was global client relationship manager and EVP at Edelman for nearly 11 years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

"[Birge] was an outstanding global client relationship manager on the Microsoft business while at Assembly, and we wish him the very best of luck in his new role at Microsoft," said Lisa Sepulveda, chief client officer at Edelman.

She added that the firm hopes to name a replacement in the coming weeks.

