Where 21 Trump comms staffers are now

Added 1 hour ago by Sean Czarnecki , Be the first to comment

The White House wasn't the final destination for all of the Trump Train's communications staffers. A rundown of where they're at.

News

Michael Abboud
Then: Campaign communications coordinator and surrogates and messaging coordinator
Now: House research analyst at PAC America Rising

Ashton Adams
Then: Deputy director of Trump Tech and communications staffer for the campaign.
Now: Staffer at Giles-Parscale

Joe Borelli
Then: Campaign co-chairman for New York State and national TV surrogate
Now: New York City councilman.

David Bossie
Then: Trump deputy campaign manager
Now: Fox News contributor and core member of America First Policies

Kellyanne Conway
Then: Campaign manager, brought in to replace Paul Manafort in August
Now: White House counselor

A.J. Delgado
Then: Senior adviser for Trump campaign and Hispanic outreach director; senior adviser to transition
Now: Spending time with her family in Florida

Tony Fabrizio
Then: Pollster for Trump campaign
Now: Senior counselor at Mercury

Tana Goertz
Then: Senior adviser and national surrogate during the campaign; governors’ lead public liaison office for the inaugural committee
Now: Has returned to her business, Hey Tana.

Christopher Harvin
Then: Senior adviser and advance lead for campaign
Now: Partner at Sanitas International and senior adviser and cofounder of Vanguard Africa

Hope Hicks
Then: Campaign press secretary
Now: White House director of strategic communications

Bryan Lanza
Then: Communications director for transition team
Now: MD in Mercury’s Washington, DC, office

Corey Lewandowski
Then: Campaign manager, fired in June 2016
Now: Founder of lobbying firm Avenue Strategies

Daniel McFaul
Then: Presidential appointments team member for transition
Now: Partner at lobbying firm Ballard Partners

Jason Miller
Then: Senior communications adviser for Trump campaign and communications director for the transition team; was named White House communications director before declining to spend more time with family
Now: MD at Teneo Strategy and CNN contributor

Stephen Miller
Then: Senior policy adviser for the Trump campaign and transition.
Now: Senior adviser to the president

Matthew Palumbo
Then: Campaign adviser
Now: Contributor at AllenBWest.com and president Aventine Group

Brad Parscale
Then: Digital director for Trump campaign
Now: Core member of America First Policies; president of Giles Parscale

Katrina Pierson
Then: National spokeswoman for campaign
Now: Spokesperson for America First Policies and president and CEO of Pierson Consulting Group.

Dan Scavino
Then: Campaign social media director
Now: White House social media director

Sean Spicer
Then: Republican National Committee chief strategist and communications director
Now: White House press secretary

Alex Stroman
Then: Deputy director of comms for inaugural committee
Now: Director of surrogates and media training at the Republican National Committee

Susie Wiles
Then: Senior adviser for battleground communications and Florida campaign manager
Now: Works in the Washington office of Ballard Partners, splitting time with Jacksonville

