Where 21 Trump comms staffers are now

The White House wasn't the final destination for all of the Trump Train's communications staffers. A rundown of where they're at.

Michael Abboud

Then: Campaign communications coordinator and surrogates and messaging coordinator

Now: House research analyst at PAC America Rising

Ashton Adams

Then: Deputy director of Trump Tech and communications staffer for the campaign.

Now: Staffer at Giles-Parscale



Joe Borelli

Then: Campaign co-chairman for New York State and national TV surrogate

Now: New York City councilman.

David Bossie

Then: Trump deputy campaign manager

Now: Fox News contributor and core member of America First Policies



Kellyanne Conway

Then: Campaign manager, brought in to replace Paul Manafort in August

Now: White House counselor

A.J. Delgado

Then: Senior adviser for Trump campaign and Hispanic outreach director; senior adviser to transition

Now: Spending time with her family in Florida

Tony Fabrizio

Then: Pollster for Trump campaign

Now: Senior counselor at Mercury

Tana Goertz

Then: Senior adviser and national surrogate during the campaign; governors’ lead public liaison office for the inaugural committee

Now: Has returned to her business, Hey Tana.

Christopher Harvin

Then: Senior adviser and advance lead for campaign

Now: Partner at Sanitas International and senior adviser and cofounder of Vanguard Africa



Hope Hicks

Then: Campaign press secretary

Now: White House director of strategic communications

Bryan Lanza

Then: Communications director for transition team

Now: MD in Mercury’s Washington, DC, office

Corey Lewandowski

Then: Campaign manager, fired in June 2016

Now: Founder of lobbying firm Avenue Strategies

Daniel McFaul

Then: Presidential appointments team member for transition

Now: Partner at lobbying firm Ballard Partners

Jason Miller

Then: Senior communications adviser for Trump campaign and communications director for the transition team; was named White House communications director before declining to spend more time with family

Now: MD at Teneo Strategy and CNN contributor



Stephen Miller

Then: Senior policy adviser for the Trump campaign and transition.

Now: Senior adviser to the president

Matthew Palumbo

Then: Campaign adviser

Now: Contributor at AllenBWest.com and president Aventine Group

Brad Parscale

Then: Digital director for Trump campaign

Now: Core member of America First Policies; president of Giles Parscale

Katrina Pierson

Then: National spokeswoman for campaign

Now: Spokesperson for America First Policies and president and CEO of Pierson Consulting Group.

Dan Scavino

Then: Campaign social media director

Now: White House social media director



Sean Spicer

Then: Republican National Committee chief strategist and communications director

Now: White House press secretary

Alex Stroman

Then: Deputy director of comms for inaugural committee

Now: Director of surrogates and media training at the Republican National Committee



Susie Wiles

Then: Senior adviser for battleground communications and Florida campaign manager

Now: Works in the Washington office of Ballard Partners, splitting time with Jacksonville