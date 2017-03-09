Trump campaign staffers find their way to the private sector

November 8 was the end of the line for some Trump communications staffers, some of whom are supporting the president in ways other than a White House role.

Not all aboard the Trump Train arrived at the White House.

Many communications staffers from President Donald Trump’s campaign have shifted to the private sector. Others have returned to their normal day jobs. And others are committed to Trump’s mission at other organizations.

Prominent campaign TV surrogate Katrina Pierson is working as a spokeswoman for America First Policies, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting Trump’s agenda. The group’s central staff also includes campaign digital director Brad Parscale; deputy campaign manager David Bossie, and Nick Ayers and Mary Obst, who were advisers to Vice President Mike Pence.

"We will provide comms support in the media with regards to the administration’s legislative agenda and the president's policy goals," Pierson said, via email. "My campaign position and the relationships I have developed with the president and members of his family give me intimate insight of the president’s policy goals and his genuine intent to make America great again."

Pierson said she is also running her own shop, Pierson Consulting, which she founded in 2013.

Pierson downplayed media reports that she was iced out of the White House for gunning for the press secretary position that ultimately went to Sean Spicer, saying she declined the role of deputy press secretary.

"I decided to continue supporting the president from outside the White House," she said, via email. "There is plenty of time left to serve in the administration in the future."

Bryan Lanza, former comms director for the transition team and deputy comms director for the campaign, has landed a job at Mercury as MD in its Washington, DC, office. He said he declined a commissioned position within the White House, but added there are no hard feelings, praising the president’s ability to cut deals and business-friendly tone.

At Mercury, Lanza is helping clients understand what a Trump administration means for their businesses.

"How [Trump] used an outside-the-box comms strategy, that nonconventional approach to the campaign he employed, that information is useful to clients and expanding their reach," Lanza said.

Lanza is not the only Trump aide at Mercury. By the time he signed on, Trump pollster Tony Fabrizio was already working there as a senior counselor, as was Mike McSherry, another political operative who helped oversee Trump’s delegate operation at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland last July. (Fabrizio and Trump’s campaign had a dispute over payment near the end of the campaign, which was reportedly resolved last December).