Global Mondelez marketer Phil Chapman steps down

Phil Chapman, VP for marketing communication and brand equity in the snack-food giant’s global chocolate team, is stepping down after five years to "build a portfolio of outside interests," the company has confirmed.

Chapman joined Mondelez in May 2012 as VP for the chocolate category and marketing services for Central and Eastern Europe. He was promoted to his current position the following January.

After commuting to Vienna and Zurich since joining the company, Chapman told Campaign UK that he felt it was time to be based fully in the U.K. He said he planned to "take a few months off" to consider his next move.

Chapman has worked in marketing for more than 30 years. After spells at Unilever and Mattessons Wall’s, he joined T-Mobile in 2005 as executive director of marketing, later becoming SVP of international brand and communications. Chapman joined Kerry Foods in 2009 as CMO and moved to Mondelez three years later.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.