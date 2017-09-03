Breakfast Briefing, 3.9.2017: Healthcare battle lines take shape

A prominent Republican senator tweeted Thursday morning that his colleagues in the House should "start over" on their healthcare bill as the White House begins to pressure lawmakers for its passage.

House pushes ahead on Obamacare repeal bill as opposition mounts elsewhere

The American Health Care Act passed its first major test early Thursday, getting approval from the House of Representatives’ Ways and Means Committee after an all-night session. Outside of the House, opposition to the Obamacare repeal-and-replace bill is gaining steam. Healthcare groups including the influential American Medical Association have voiced their opposition to the bill. The White House is using a carrot-and-stick approach—bowling and pizza are scheduled for next week—to sway lawmakers. However, in one of the strongest indictments of the bill to date, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) tweeted Thursday morning that his House colleagues should start over on the bill. The big questions: How much political capital will the White House spend selling the bill to the public? And how strongly will healthcare groups oppose the bill?

1. House health-care bill can't pass Senate w/o major changes. To my friends in House: pause, start over. Get it right, don't get it fast. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) March 9, 2017



Uber: Trust us on Greyball

The ride-hailing service said Wednesday that it will no longer use its Greball technology to avoid local authorities, but it will keep it around to test new features. Uber Chief Security Officer Joe Sullivan warned in a blog post that it will take some time for Uber to phase out using Greyball to avoid law enforcement. Business Insider: Travis Kalanick needs to hire Sheryl Sandberg to save Uber.



Top Samsung exec goes on trial

Samsung heir-apparent Jay Lee denied all charges against him on Thursday morning in what South Koreans are calling the "trial of the century." Lee has been charged with bribery and corruption counts in a scandal that has also ensnared the country’s impeached president. The trial could have long-lasting implications for how business is done in the country, according to CNBC.



New from PRWeek this morning

Wholesale delivery startup Boxed has brought on LaunchSquad as its PR AOR. Fifteen questions for former Golden Gloves boxer and current North 6th Agency CEO Matt Rizzetta. ICYMI: Verizon’s Torod Neptune is joining Lenovo in a global communications VP role.



RadioShack hoping second time in Chapter 11 is the charm

The beleaguered electronics chain filed for bankruptcy for the second time in two years on Wednesday. The company had tried to co-brand its stores with wireless provider Sprint in its most recent comeback bid.



PSA: Don’t just rely on spellcheck

And finally, your daily reminder to use spellcheck and fact-check the spelling of names. A Trump fundraising email urged supporters to donate to help the president fight 14 "radical" senators, including Kristen Gillibrand, who doesn’t actually exist. Sen Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) fired back on Twitter.