Verizon's Torod Neptune joins Lenovo

MORRISVILLE, NC: Torod Neptune is leaving Verizon Communications to join Lenovo as VP of global comms, effective March 27.

Neptune is replacing Jeff Shafer, Lenovo’s long-time chief communications officer, who exited the company in late 2016 to oversee comms at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

Neptune will report to CMO David Roman.

During his tenure at Verizon, Neptune oversaw comms for the company’s business units and managed a global staff. He was named to PRWeek’s Power List in 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016.

His scope of responsibilities included corporate messaging, digital strategy, social media, public affairs, executive comms, community relations, media and industry analyst relations, and multicultural and employee comms.

Prior to joining Verizon, Neptune led Waggener Edstrom Worldwide’s global public affairs practice and oversaw the Seattle, Washington, DC, Beijing, and Brussels offices. Previously, he was director of strategic and crisis communications for the U.S. House of Representatives, SVP of global corporate marketing and communications at Bank of America, and group director at Powell Tate.