Egypt hires Weber Shandwick for public affairs support

Weber will support the country's "strategic partnership" with the U.S., according to documents filed with the State Department.

WASHINGTON: Egypt has brought on Weber Shandwick for public affairs and government relations work promoting the country’s image in the U.S.

The Interpublic Group firm and its government relations specialty unit, Cassidy & Associates, signed on to work with Egypt in January, according to documents filed with the State Department under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

Weber will work to promote Egypt’s "strategic partnership with the United States," according to the documents. Contracted work could include public affairs, message development, media relations, social media, paid advertising, issues management, and crisis communications. The account is worth $300,000 per quarter.

Cassidy & Associates will work on government relations for Egypt, including message development, stakeholder mapping, research, and communications. The firm will receive $150,000 per quarter, according to the documents.

Representatives from Weber and Cassidy did not respond to inquiries seeking comment.