Egypt hires Weber Shandwick for public affairs support

Added 1 hour ago by Alison Kanski , Be the first to comment

Weber will support the country's "strategic partnership" with the U.S., according to documents filed with the State Department.

News
The Giza Necropolis in Egypt. (Image via Wikimedia Commons, by Yasser Nazmi, own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=35075700)
The Giza Necropolis in Egypt. (Image via Wikimedia Commons, by Yasser Nazmi, own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=35075700)

WASHINGTON: Egypt has brought on Weber Shandwick for public affairs and government relations work promoting the country’s image in the U.S.

The Interpublic Group firm and its government relations specialty unit, Cassidy & Associates, signed on to work with Egypt in January, according to documents filed with the State Department under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

Weber will work to promote Egypt’s "strategic partnership with the United States," according to the documents. Contracted work could include public affairs, message development, media relations, social media, paid advertising, issues management, and crisis communications. The account is worth $300,000 per quarter.

Cassidy & Associates will work on government relations for Egypt, including message development, stakeholder mapping, research, and communications. The firm will receive $150,000 per quarter, according to the documents.

Representatives from Weber and Cassidy did not respond to inquiries seeking comment.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now