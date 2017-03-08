Stream via the White House's YouTube page.
Watch: Wednesday's White House press briefing
As battle lines over House Republicans' bill to replace the Affordable Care Act become clearer, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer briefs members of the media on Wednesday.
