How 14 PR firms are celebrating International Women's Day

Agencies around the world are asking staffers how they can #BeBoldForChange.

PR firms around the globe are celebrating International Women’s Day, with the goal of forging a better, more inclusive, and gender-equal world.

Many are holding events with the day’s theme, #BeBoldForChange. Others are thanking their female staffers, launching or highlighting their women’s programs, or holding panel discussions about the challenges women face in the workforce.

Here’s how 14 firms are celebrating women on Wednesday.

Carmichael Lynch Relate

Staffers were asked how they are "being bold for change," and the firm created a montage of all of their answers. The agency is also profiling staffers on its social media channels, and its leadership group, called Blaze, is hosting "Be Bold" small group discussions over lunch.

MSLGroup

The agency is recognizing the contributions and leadership of its women employees across its global network through supportive social media content and posts about International Women’s Day. The firm has also developed video signs for its lobby billboards.

Very proud of our women leaders in China who have taken to video on #IWD2017 to share their inner strength. https://t.co/8dHbCcqRvH — MSLGROUP (@msl_group) March 8, 2017

Current

Current will participate in the relaunch of Interpublic Group’s Women’s Leadership Network on Thursday. Colleagues and leaders from across the IPG community are coming together to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8 with Cindy Gallop, founder and CEO of IfWeRanTheWorld and MakeLoveNotPorn. WLN will strive to be the force for gender equality and opportunity for women within the holding company.

APCO Worldwide

APCO is hosting a panel discussion about the challenges and opportunities for women in the workplace at its Washington, DC, headquarters with founder and chairwoman Margery Kraus, Washington MD Lisa Ross, and APCO Advisory Council member Anita McBride. Additionally, APCO’s global staff provided their individual perspectives for a video of what "Be Bold for Change" means to them.

Allison+Partners

The firm is collecting social content from around its offices, capturing what inspires Allison+Partners’ female staffers and what International Women’s Day means to the entire firm.

Taylor

Taylor will close all offices at 3 p.m. to support staffers attending activities commemorating International Women’s Day. The firm is also hosting a private screening of the documentary He Named Me Malala. Taylor Digital has also created a video capturing employees’ personal stories and stories about the women who inspire them the most. For each person who has contributed to the video, Taylor has pledged a donation on their behalf to the Malala fund, resulting in a $5,000 total donation.

Happy International Women's Day. We continue our "Taylor women who crush it" series with our very own @bka215 #WCW pic.twitter.com/8lj5mccDnV — Taylor (@taylorstrategy) March 8, 2017

Boden

Agency staffers are attending the Rad American Women Lunch, hosted at Finka, a restaurant owned by Cuban-American millennial chef Eileen Andrade. The lunch is inspired by the book "Rad American Women" by Kate Schatz, about "rebels, trailblazers, and visionary women who shaped our history and our future." Agency staffers will toast to International Women's Day and women around the world, including female role models. Each employee will receive a copy of the book.

Golin

Golin is working with the United Nations’ Global Compact throughout March to support its initiatives for International Women’s Day and launch of the Gender Gap Analysis Tool on March 14. The firm is also announcing its commitment to reduce the gender pay gap at Golin globally in 2017 and launching female executive mentoring summits. Golin is spotlighting women staffers on its social networks.

Burson-Marsteller

Burson-Marsteller Advantage Women will host a lunch in the firm’s Washington, DC, office to foster conversation about how clients can better navigate gender advocacy. Burson will also be active on Twitter, Snapchat, and Instagram—snapping from the event in DC and posting photos throughout the day.

Hill+Knowlton Strategies

Several U.S. offices are hosting staff screenings over lunch of movies about women’s empowerment, such as Suffragette and Mona Lisa Smile. In Austin, employees are gathering to celebrate women inventors, including an ice cream sundae bar in tribute to the woman who invented the ice cream maker. The firm is also renaming several meeting rooms in its London office in honor of beloved women authors. Globally, H+K is sharing updated resources and a refreshed look for its women’s network, HER, which is short for Helping Executives Rise. The firm is also highlighting advice, inspiration, and commentary from women at H+K, curated at #HKHER on Twitter.

.@HK_London's @kbgo81 on why we must help female coworkers "see it" so they believe they can "be it" #HKHER https://t.co/1R7IGKTlUN — H+K Strategies US (@HKStrategies_US) March 7, 2017

FleishmanHillard

FleishmanHillard is celebrating with the Omniwomen network of female agency professionals. The firm is calling on employees to align with the 2017 theme of #BeBoldForChange and share what action they pledge to take to drive gender parity. Responses are being aggregated on the Omniwomen tumblr page. The firm is also sharing a compilation of pledges on its social media channels.

Ketchum

Ketchum is hosting a global employee competition to recognize and support a colleague who symbolizes what it means to #BeBoldForChange in supporting women outside of the office. In partnership with BBDO Atlanta, Ketchum Atlanta is hosting a panel discussion and happy hour, where panelists from ChooseATL, Kate’s Club, the Atlanta Women Entrepreneurship Initiative, and StepUp will share personal stories and life lessons about gender equality in their respective industries.

In honor of #IWD2017, our female colleagues across the @Omnicom network shared how they intend to #BeBoldforChange: https://t.co/pGpSxlsM3B — Ketchum (@KetchumPR) March 7, 2017

Ogilvy

Ogilvy is creating influencer videos on its Instagram [@ogilvymather] and Twitter [@Ogilvy] channels, which include Donna Pedro, Lou Aversano, Jennifer Risi, Jean-Rene Zetrenne, and Lauren Crampsie’s personal takes on International Women’s Day. Responding to the question, "How are you working to empower women today?" staffers will hear from clients, partners, and thought leaders. Ogilvy offices from around the world will post content on their social channels by female leaders with the hashtags #OgilvyIWD and #BeBoldForChange.