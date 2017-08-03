Breakfast Briefing, 3.8.2017: Lady Liberty lights up (again) for International Women's Day

International Women's Day
After an hours-long outage, the lights of the Statue of Liberty turned back on late Tuesday night, just in time for International Women’s Day. (Some wondered if Lady Liberty was joining the A Day without Women strike). To mark the day, Matt Neale, a member of Golin’s triumvirate of CEOs, ponders why everyone isn’t a feminist. Here’s how major brands and organizations are celebrating International Women’s Day.
Ryan makes the case for healthcare bill
As a rebellion on the right over House Republicans’ Obamacare repeal-and-replace bill spread to the center, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan penned an op-ed for USAToday touting the American Health Care Act. Conservative groups, healthcare organizations, and moderate senators have expressed reservations about the bill. President Donald Trump has backed the bill, and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer backed up that stance in Tuesday's press briefing with props.
Gossip king gets Oval Office meeting
Heads of state. Religious leaders. CEOs. Star athletes. These are the kinds of bold-face names who usually get the rare privilege of an Oval Office meeting with the president. So it turned heads on Tuesday when The New York Times revealed TMZ founder Harry Levin sat down with President Trump in the West Wing last Wednesday. Administration spokeswoman Hope Hicks told the newspaper that Levin’s interview of Trump last fall "was a huge success, and the two were discussing future opportunities."
Manon Mathews on working with influencers
Comedian and one-time "Vine Girl" Manon Mathews chats with PRWeek about branching out to other social networks and types of content, as well as working with brands. Her advice on collaborating with influencers: "Do a background check on the influencer to see if they are kid-friendly, don’t curse, and are in alignment with the branded content."
YouTube CEO talks social media’s responsibilities
Speaking at the NYT’s New Work Summit in Northern California on Tuesday night, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said her company is more than aware of how fake-news proponents and other bad actors are using her platform. "We take it seriously, in terms of how our product is used, the implications," she said, according to CNET. Wojcicki also shared her favorite job interview question.
