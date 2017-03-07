PRWeek Global Awards: 2017 finalists revealed

LONDON: Category finalists for the PRWeek Global Awards, which honour transformative PR work that builds brands, establishes trust, and enables the growth of international enterprise, have been revealed.
PRWeek honours the achievements that make PR the most powerful tool in a marketer or company's arsenal. Global achievement is also celebrated, with categories highlighting outstanding partnerships, creative ideas, and PR breakthrough, all across borders.
This year, three new categories have been added to these international honours - Global Marketer, Global Integration, and Global Content.
The full 2017 shortlist can also be found on the PRWeek Global Awards website here.
Consumer Launch
A (Rust) Bucket List Experience with Ben 10 by Tin Man for Cartoon Network
Star Wars Superfans Go Rogue to Launch New Toy Line by Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media for The Walt Disney Company
Going for Gold: Pizza Hut’s Golden Garlic Knot Pizza Shines at Super Bowl 50 by Creation for Creation for Pizza Hut
Making Single Malt Fashionable by Tin Man for International Beverage
Starbucks Global Unveiling of Holiday Red Cups Designed by Customers by Zeno Group for Starbucks
Corporate and Social Responsibility
Daughters of Mother India by Weber Shandwick for Vibha Bakshi
Like A Gril Emojis by MSLGroup for Procter &Gamble Always
Music For A Cause by Genesis Burson-Marsteller for Genesis Foundation
Pizza Hut Changes The Story With Pizza Hut: The Literacy Project by Creation for Pizza Hut
The Alphabet of Illiteracy by Weber Shandwick for Pearson
Vodafone's Anti-Bullying Emojis by Vodafone Group
Corporate Branding
a-ha eternalized by Hydro in virtual reality by Burson-Marsteller Oslo for Norwegian Hydro
Make the Right Connections by Financial Times
Microsoft Brazil – leading innovation in education and entrepreneurism by Máquina Cohn & Wolfe for Microsoft
Netflix Everywhere by MSLGroup for Netflix
New communication methods for sharing information about a major engineering project of the 21st century by Llorente & Cuenca for Sacyr
Building an experiential platform to become a beloved brand by Weber Shandwick S2Publicom for TIMx
Employee Communications
"Deliver the Promise" Campaign by MilliporeSigma/Merck
Bacardi Employees Join No Straws Pledge by Bacardi
Connected By… Our Commitment to Patients by Porter Novelli for Novartis Oncology
DuPont’s Journey to Three: Driving Performance Through Ambiguity with Employee Communications by Gagen MacDonald for DuPont
HSBC Now by HSBC
My story by Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency for Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)
Play to move by Llorente & Cuenca for Telefónica
Sustainable September by Avery Dennison
Global Agency
Cohn & Wolfe
Edelman
FleishmanHillard
Ketchum
Weber Shandwick
Global Citizenship
Building a Global Blueprint for Financial Inclusion by Ant Financial Services Group
Challenge 22: A Lasting Legacy by Ketchum Raad Middle East
Girls4Tech by Mastercard
Like A Girl Emojis by MSLGroup for Procter & Gamble Always
The New Deal – Addressing the root causes of fragility, conflict and violence by Aequitas Consulting for The International Dialogue on Peacebuilding and Statebuilding
Vodafone's Anti-Bullying Emojis by Vodafone Group
Global Content
"A Fighting Chance" by Ketchum Sports & Entertainment for Samsung Electronics
Be A Maker by Salt for Lipton
Clear about Psoriasis by 90Ten for Novartis
Hendrick’s World Cucumber Day cats vs cucumbers by Splendid Communications for Hendrick's Gin
IBD Unmasked by Ketchum for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company
Like A Girl Emojis by MSLGroup for Procter & Gamble Always
Missing Type International by MHP Communications - Engine for NHS Blood and Transport
Ode to Lesvos by Smarts Communicate for Johnnie Walker
Global Creative Idea
Hangar 1 Fog Point by Ache for Hangar 1/Proximo Spirits
IBD Unmasked by Ketchum for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company
Night at Dracula's Castle by Airbnb
Prudential Relationship Index by RFI Daylight for Prudential
The Excitement Index by Ketchum for Nissan Motor Company
Vodafone's Anti-Bullying Emojis by Vodafone Group
Global Event Activation
"A Fighting Chance" by Ketchum Sports & Entertainment for Samsung Electronics
#LikeAGirl Olympics - Keep Playing by MSLGroup for Procter & Gamble Always
Earth To Marrakech by UN Foundation
Nissan Kicks for Gold by Edelman for Nissan Motor Company
Stronger Moms by MMK+ for Procter & Gamble
Global Impact
Conversation 2 Commerce by MSLGroup
Daughters of Mother India by Weber Shandwick for Vibha Bakshi
Like A Girl Emojis by MSLGroup for Procter & Gamble Always
Netflix Everywhere by MSLGroup for Netflix
St Andrew’s Day 2016 – Where is Andrew? by VisitScotland
Vodafone's Anti-Bullying emojis by Vodafone Group
Global In-House Team
Financial Global In-House Team
HSBC
Global Integration
#LikeAGirl Olympics - Keep Playing by MSLGroup for Procter & Gamble Always
Marvel x Garage by Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media
Missing Type International by MHP Communications - Engine for NHS Blood and Transport
Nissan Kicks for Gold by Edelman for Nissan Motor Company
The Alphabet of Illiteracy by Weber Shandwick for Pearson
The Excitement Index by Ketchum for Nissan Motor Company
Global Marketer
Geraldine Calpin for Hilton Worldwide
Steve Fund for Intel Corporation
Global Partnerships
The Social Travel Summit Inverness - #STSInverness by VisitBritain and iambassador
Waldorf Astoria Driving Experiences by Magrino for Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts
Global PR Breakthrough
"A Fighting Chance" by Ketchum Sports & Entertainment for Samsung Electronics
#CondomEmoji by Premier for Durex
Star Wars Superfans Go Rogue to Launch New Toy Line by Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media for The Walt Disney Company
Endless Lives of Glass by Weber Shandwick for FEVE – The European Container Glass Federation
Music Makes It Home by Weber Shandwick for Sonos
The Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity by Edelman for Aurora Humanitarian Initiative
Global Professional - Agency
Barby Siegel, Zeno Group
Gail Heimann, Weber Shandwick
Karen van Bergen, Omnicom Public Relations Group
Pat Ford, Burson-Marsteller
Rob Flaherty, Ketchum
Healthcare
#CondomEmoji by Premier for Durex
Here & Now by Virgo Health for Novartis
IBD Unmasked by Ketchum for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company
Lelo Hex™ - A Risk-Taking Campaign to Campaign Against Taking Risks by Leloi
National Obesity Care Week by TogoRun for The Obesity Society
International Agency
Instinctif Partners
Golin
Llorente & Cuenca
TogoRun
Zeno Group
Issues and Crisis
"Worms" in Lipton Lemon Green Tea® by Edelman for Unilever
Act.Now – Creating a sustainable network of European mayors to improve the situation of refugees in Europe by The Skills Group for Act.Now
AICPA-CIMA Member Ballot by American Institute of CPAs for American Institute of CPAs
Bayer Bee Care Program by Porter Novelli for Bayer
Daughters of Mother India by Weber Shandwick for Vibha Bakshi
Nonprofit
#BrutalCut by Weber Shandwick for ActionAid UK
#lifejacketlondon by Snappin' Turtle Productions for UNHCR, International Rescue Committee, World Vision, Médecins Sans Frontières, Migrant Voice
#RestartAHeart by British Heart Foundation
Keys of hope by Ketchum for Caritas International
Dolphin Sanctuary Announcement by Golin for National Aquarium
World Pancreatic Cancer Day 2016 by Spink for United European Gastroenterology
Product Brand Development
#CondomEmoji by Premier for Durex
Campari Shakes it Up for Charity by M Booth for Campari America
Jameson Shakes Up The Influencer Playbook by Ketchum for Pernod Ricard
Like A Girl Emojis by MSLGroup for Procter & Gamble Always
Mix Mania by Weber Shandwick for Mars Petcare
Playbook by Politico
The Boldest Choice: Election 2016 by Ketchum for Frito-Lay/Doritos
Public Sector
#SupportRefugees by Burson-Marsteller for European Commission
Missing Type International by MHP Communications/Engine for NHS Blood and Transport
One Shot Against Seven Deadly Diseases by Genesis Burson-Marsteller for Immunization Technical Support Unit (ITSU)
Rio 2016 - Embratur conquers tourists for Brazil by Máquina Cohn & Wolfe for Embratur
Showcasing the Power of Olympism at Rio 2016 by Hill+Knowlton Strategies for Qatar Olympic Committee
The Truck Driver's Mother by Geelmuyden Kiese for The Norwegian Labour Inspection Authority/NHO Transport, NHO Reiseliv, NHO Logistikk o